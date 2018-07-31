Tucson Police Department

Tucson police need help identifying a man who robbed a U.S Bank on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the man entered in to the bank at 2140 W. Grant Rd. and demanded money from a teller.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the robbery, Tucson police said in a Facebook post.

The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1