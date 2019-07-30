A truck driver was cited for allegedly causing a collision with a Sun Link streetcar in Tucson's downtown area Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The driver failed to yield before making a left turn from Congress Street to South Church Avenue, which caused the collision around noon, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
The driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. No additional injuries have been reported.
Smith said the streetcar and the truck were damaged in the collision.
The road has since been reopened for normal traffic, Smith said.