Sun Link streetcar

Sun Link streetcars  

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star//

A truck driver was cited for allegedly causing a collision with a Sun Link streetcar in Tucson's downtown area Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The driver failed to yield before making a left turn from Congress Street to South Church Avenue, which caused the collision around noon, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. No additional injuries have been reported.

Smith said the streetcar and the truck were damaged in the collision.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The road has since been reopened for normal traffic, Smith said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.