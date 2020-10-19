Tucson police: Driver dies when vehicle flips over

One driver is dead after a midday rollover crash that shut down a stretch of East Broadway for several hours on Monday, Oct. 16.
The wreck happened around 1 p.m. on East Broadway at South Kolb Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers who responded found a compact car "flipped on its side" in an eastbound lane on Broadway, said TPD Officer Ray Smith, a department spokesman.
The driver of the flipped car died, he said.
A mid-size sedan also was involved and its driver escaped with minor injuries, Smith said.
The deceased driver's identity has not yet been released because police are in the process of notifying relatives.
Further details were not immediately available. The investigation continues.
