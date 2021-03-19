Tucson police: Driver facing murder charges in crash that killed motorcyclist

The driver of a pickup truck is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist, Tucson police said.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, police officers were called to a traffic crash at the intersection of East Broadway and North Kolb Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene. He was identified by police as James Bruce Minish, 64.

Traffic detectives determined Minish was stopped in the middle lane on Kolb at a red light. While waiting for the light to change, Minish's 2005 Honda motorcycle was struck from behind by a 2001 Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra continued into the curb lane where it struck a 2007 Toyota Corolla. That caused a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles, police said. Minor injuries were reported in the second crash.

A DUI officer determined the driver of the Tundra, Kenneth Marvin Deeter, 35, was impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Evidence indicated impairment and excessive speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Deeter was booked into the Pima County jail. The investigation continues.

This is the 13th traffic fatality this year in Tucson, compared to 17 at this time last year. Three of the fatalities this year were motorcyclists.