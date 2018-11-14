The driver in a fatal Nov. 10 single-vehicle wreck was charged with second-degree murder after he was released from a Tucson hospital.
Kody Lloyd Marble, 29, showed signs of impairment after the Honda Accord he was driving struck a tree near the intersection of West River Road and North Samantha Grove Drive, Tucson police said in a news release.
The front-seat passenger in the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened just before midnight, police said. Marble suffered serious injuries and was found unconscious.
Marble was taken to a hospital. He was released Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Pima County jail on a second-degree murder charge, police said.