Tucson police: Driver killed when SUV crashes into Julian Wash
  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 43-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday, Tucson police said.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. to the 4000 block of South Kino Parkway for a report of a vehicle crash. Officers located a white 2016 Ford Explorer in the Julian Wash, a concrete culvert that runs underneath and perpendicular to Kino Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle, Harvard Ortiz, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Traffic detectives determined Ortiz was traveling south on Kino Parkway at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. His vehicle went airborne and crashed into the Julian Wash, police said.

There have been 23 traffic fatalities this year in the city, compared to 24 at this time last year. Seven of those deaths have been in vehicle crashes.

