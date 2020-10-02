Tucson police: Driver of SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run of boy taken into custody

Tucson police detectives have taken the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash into custody, officials said Friday afternoon.

Detectives earlier located the vehicle they say struck two boys Wednesday, killing one and injuring the other.

Police said they were looking for a 2007 BMW X3 that is champagne in color. The SUV has a license plate of Arizona BJH5464, police said Friday.

On Friday afternoon, detectives located the driver and took him into custody, police said. The driver's name was not immediately released.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a serious-injury crash in front of 8111 East Broadway just east of North Pantano Road, Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers and Tucson Fire personnel found a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old injured. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said.