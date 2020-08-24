Tucson police: Driver on cellphone caused 5-vehicle crash that killed man

A 59-year-old man has died following a five-vehicle crash authorities said was caused by a motorist who was using a cell phone at the time.
Jose Luis Ojeda died in a hospital Sunday, a day after the Aug. 22 wreck on West Ajo Way at Interstate 19, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Ojeda's Buick Park Avenue was third in a line of four vehicles stopped at the intersection around 8:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended the last vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash, TPD said.
The victim's Buick "took the brunt of the initial impact," police said.
The Chevrolet's driver was not impaired at the time. Tucson police said the driver was using a cell phone at the time of the crash.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce and control speed to avoid an accident, and with use of a handheld device while driving during a collision.
The investigation continues and further charges or citations are possible, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.