Tucson police: Fatal crash in midtown Tucson kills two

Two people died in a crash Friday night in midtown Tucson, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard involving a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and a 2016 Chrysler 300, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release on Sunday.

The passenger of the Toyota — Deandra Danielle Cadena, 29 — and the driver of the Chrysler — Yvonne Marie Leon, 40 — were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Banner University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was westbound on 29th St. and failed to stop at a red light at Columbus Blvd. The Toyota collided with Leon's car which was southbound on Columbus Blvd., police said.

A DUI officer responded to the hospital and found the Toyota driver was not impaired during the crash but did have some alcohol in his system, police said. Police continue to investigate and no charges or citations have been issued, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

