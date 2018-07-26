Tucson Police Department

A teen boy has died in a fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson's east side Thursday night, authorities said.

Speedway Boulevard from Bedford Drive to Igo Way has been shut down in all directions due to the incident.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information about the fatal collision has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1