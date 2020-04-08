Tucson police: Fatal shooting at Rita Ranch shopping plaza stemmed from 'ongoing feud'

Tucson police have identified the 18-year-old victim shot to death outside a Rita Ranch shopping plaza Tuesday.
Tyler Thomas was declared dead at the scene in a killing linked to an "ongoing feud" between two groups that met up in the parking lot at the northeast corner of East Rita and South Houghton roads, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
There's no evidence the incident was gang-related, TPD said. Rather, the conflict was between "two different groups of individuals. The two groups know each other but there is an ongoing feud between them," the department said.
Both groups got into a vehicle together, and a struggle broke out. At least two people, one in each group, were armed and the victim was struck repeatedly by shots fired inside the vehicle, police said.
Another person received minor injuries from the gunfire. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the 88-CRIME line, which accepts tips anonymously.
