Tucson police find car sought in homicide case, arrest driver on other charges

After receiving a report of a possible sighting, police cordoned off an area bordering East Speedway and tried to pull the car over at East Speedway and North Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. But the driver fled, and officers gave chase, police said.

Anderson, a native of Santa Rosa, California, who stayed on in Tucson after UA graduation, has degrees in English and education and was studying for a third degree in computer science when he was killed. He was due to start a prestigious internship with American Express on June 7, his family said.

Anderson had started taking fitness walks around his neighborhood three times a day when his gym closed during the pandemic, the family said.

The victim taught English at Sahuaro High School for two years before deciding go back to UA for his third degree. He also volunteered teaching English to immigrants and tutored students during the pandemic.

"David wasn’t just smart. He was kind and good,” Diana Garaventa said of her youngest son. “The world lost a wonderful man, and for no good reason. No mother should have to come and take her son home this way.

"For a young man, walking in his neighborhood in broad daylight with just his phone and keys, to be shot down that callously is unforgivable."

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.