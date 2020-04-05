You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson police, firefighters show some love to hospital workers

Tucson police, firefighters show some love to hospital workers

Tucson Police Department

Tucson police and firefighters showed their appreciation for hospital workers Sunday morning with a parade at Tucson Medical Center. 

The hospital shared a video on Facebook where Tucson officers and firefighters drove their patrol cars and fire trucks around the hospital with their sirens on. Sings on car windshields said "thank you" to the hospital workers. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News