Tucson police, firefighters show some love to hospital workers

Tucson police and firefighters showed their appreciation for hospital workers Sunday morning with a parade at Tucson Medical Center.
The hospital shared a video on Facebook where Tucson officers and firefighters drove their patrol cars and fire trucks around the hospital with their sirens on. Sings on car windshields said "thank you" to the hospital workers.
Tucson Police Officers from Midtown and East responded with Tucson Fire to Tucson Medical Center to show support and say thank you to essential personnel. pic.twitter.com/vzQJOlc56n— Ops Midtown (@OpsMidtown) April 5, 2020
Today, officers from @OperationsEast and @OpsMidtown showed support to the dedicated essential workers @tmcaznews. We are all in this together! pic.twitter.com/ob2oP9W7d6— Lt. Bob Garza (@LtBobGarza) April 5, 2020
