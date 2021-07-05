Tucson police, GAP Ministries to hold 2 toy giveaways for children

The Tucson Police Department, in partnership with GAP Ministries, will be holding two free drive-up toy giveaways for local children.

The events have been dubbed “Unplug & Play” because children have been plugged into their computers all year, and now it’s time to “unplug and play,” according to a release from GAP Ministries.

The events are:

July 10 — The event, sponsored by the Midtown TPD, will be held at the Hi Corbett Field parking lot, 700 S. Randolph Way, from 10 a.m. until the toys are gone.

July 17 — The event, sponsored by the Southside TPD, will be held at the Geico parking lot, 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, from 9 a.m. until the toys are gone.

Between the two Unplug & Play events, 12,000 toys will be made available to approximately 4,000 children. An additional 3,000 toys will be given to other local organizations such as Homicide Survivors Inc. and Tu Nidito, as well as several churches, after-school programs, refugee organizations and multiple foster-care agencies to distribute toys to the children they serve.