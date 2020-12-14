Tucson police: Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 pedestrians on sidewalk, killing 1

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians, one fatally, on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Ajo Way.
Tucson police officers were sent to Ajo Way just west of South Valley Road at about 9 p.m. Friday for two women who had been struck by a vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Detectives determined the two pedestrians were on the sidewalk on the south side of Ajo Way when the vehicle, which was eastbound, drove up onto the sidewalk, striking both women. The driver of the vehicle then drove away.
Police are searching for the driver, but there is no description of the vehicle. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.
The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.
