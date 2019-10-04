Tucson police detectives have identified the 83-year-old man killed Thursday morning when struck by a car along North 1st Avenue.
Gerald Zushin was attempting to cross from east to west near the 3700 block of 1st Avenue, north of East Prince Road, when struck by a southbound Nissan Altima in the curb lane.
He was not in a crosswalk or an intersection during the collision, which occurred at about 6 a.m., according to a Tucson police news release.
The driver involved remained at the scene. A DUI officer later determined the driver was not impaired, police said.
No arrests our citations have been issued as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
This morning's collision on 1st Ave. between Pastime and Prince Rd. sadly turned fatal. The roadway is now open.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 3, 2019