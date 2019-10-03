lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have released the name of the bicyclist killed when run over by a semi-truck Tuesday on East Broadway, east of South Kolb Road, police say. 

Terry Mulford, 58, was southbound approaching Broadway from Avenida De La Vista but did not adhere to the stop sign, riding directly into the passenger side of the westbound semi-truck, according to a Tucson police news release.

Mulford was knocked from the bicycle and run over by the rear tires of the semi-truck's trailer, police said.

The driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. A DUI officer also determined they were not impaired when the collision occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued as of Thursday afternoon.

