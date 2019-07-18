Tucson police have identified the bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on Wednesday.
Earl Nolan Plunkett, 67, died shortly after arriving to the hospital, according to a news release from Tucson police.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of East Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue, near North First Avenue, for a report of a serious-injury crash.
Detectives learned that Plunkett was riding a bicycle northbound on Geronimo and did not stop at a stop sign on the southeast corner of Fort Lowell, the release says.
A car was driving eastbound on Fort Lowell in the curb lane at a high rate of speed, police say. Plunkett was struck by the car's front passenger side.
The driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation, the release says.
Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, police say. The driver showed no symptoms of impairment.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.