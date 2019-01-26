A bicyclist who died from serious injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle in late December has been identified, Tucson police say.
In the Dec. 19 crash, Salvador F. Penuelas, 87, was riding northbound in the bike lane of 6th Avenue, north of Ajo Way, when he suddenly swerved in front of a Hyundai SUV in the curb lane, a police news release said.
The driver tried to avoid hitting Penuelas but was unsuccessful.
Penuelas was taken with life-threatening injuries to Banner-University Medical Center. He died from those injuries Dec. 28, the news release said.
Officials say it's unknown why Penuelas swerved into the roadway.
Traffic investigators interviewed the driver who remained at the scene and determined speed nor impairments were factors in the crash.