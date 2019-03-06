Tucson police identified a man and woman involved in an "apparent murder-suicide" on the city's north side.
Detectives believe Ethan G. Lindauer, 31, shot Genevieve E. Comeau, 25, and then turned the gun on himself, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Police responded to a call from the friend of the couple shortly before 3 p.m. on March 5. The friend said he had not heard from Lindauer and Comeau for several days and went to their house to check on them. He found them dead inside the house, according to the news release.
Lindauer and Comeau, who were in a romantic relationship and lived together at the residence, were found with signs of gunshot trauma. There are no other residents in the house, police said.
The house is located on the 1000 block of East Hedrick Drive in a residential neighborhood south of East Fort Lowell Road and east of North First Avenue.
Investigators found several firearms inside the home, said Officer Frank Magos.
Police are asking that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster hotline.