Tucson police ID driver killed in fiery crash

Tucson police have identified a 56-year-old man who was killed in a fiery rollover crash this week on Tucson's southeast side.

Robert Helseth was declared dead at the scene of the crash Thursday after his vehicle struck a power pole and burst into flames near East Irvington and South Kolb roads, the Tucson Police Department said.

Helseth's 2005 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on Irvington about 8:30 pm, approaching Kolb and traveling at what witnesses said was a "high rate of speed," when it veered across opposing lanes of traffic and hit a concrete barrier so hard the vehicle went airborne, the department said in a news release Friday .

"When the vehicle landed it began to roll end over end," before striking a utility pole, the news release said. "The vehicle immediately caught fire and Mr. Helseth was unable to exit."

It isn't yet known if the victim died from the fire or the impact of the crash. An autopsy is being conducted, police said.

