Tucson police have identified the 86-year-old woman struck and killed by a truck Thursday on East Speedway Boulevard at North Wilmot Road.
At 2:15 p.m., Gladys Blackmarr was walking in the marked crosswalk of southbound Speedway, on the east side of the intersection, when hit by a Ford F-250 turning left from southbound Wilmot.
Blackmarr was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Banner University Medical Center, a Tucson Police Department news release said.
The driver of the vehicle cooperated with detectives.
Investigators determined the driver was not impaired when the crash occurred. The vehicle's speed also doesn't appear to be a factor, the news release said.
Eastbound Speedway was closed at Wilmot for nearly three hours due to the crash.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.