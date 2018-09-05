Tucson police identified a man shot and killed Tuesday night at an east-side apartment complex as Brandon Paul Casteel, 20.
About 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at The Place at Twenty-Two Apartments, 8485 E. 22nd Street near South Camino Seco, Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
When officers arrived, they found a running vehicle in the middle of the parking lot, not in a parking space. Officers found Casteel inside the car with gunshot wounds.
Casteel was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died.
Witnesses told police they saw unknown subjects running away from the vehicle after the shots were heard.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
This is the second homicide investigation that occurred overnight. In a separate incident, a woman was found dead on the north side.