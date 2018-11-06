The pedestrian struck and killed by a car on Monday afternoon has been identified, officials say.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tucson police responded to the 200 block of South Alvernon Way near East Broadway, for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
George Butler, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said in a news release.
Detectives were able to determine that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was southbound on Alvernon as Butler crossed the street. Butler was not in a crosswalk, the release shows.
The driver stayed on scene. Neither impairment nor speeding appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No citations or arrests have been made.
🚨🚧Traffic Update🚧🚨All southbound traffic is shutdown on Alvernon at Broadway Blvd while Officers and Traffic Detectives investigate a fatal collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pQ0jCliiiY— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) November 5, 2018