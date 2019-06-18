crime scene tape
Tucson police detectives have released the name of the man who was fatally struck by a SUV late Monday night while crossing Speedway Boulevard, officials say.

Brennan Thomas, 37, was struck around 11 p.m. when he was walking southbound across West Speedway Boulevard near North Main Avenue, said Officer Ray Smith, a department spokesman. 

Police say he was crossing near a crosswalk when the driver, who was traveling eastbound on Speedway in a Toyota 4Runner, went through the intersection and struck Thomas, Smith said.

Thomas was crossing against the traffic light when he was hit, Smith said. 

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, Smith said.

Detectives determined that impairment and speed were not factors in the collision. No citations or charges have been issued.

