Tucson police have released the name of the man killed when struck by two vehicles on the city's east side Friday night.

Alvin Moist Jr.,55, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit around 11 p.m. near East Broadway Boulevard and South Langley Avenue, a police news release said.

Detectives determined that Moist was crossing Broadway southbound about 50 yards west of the marked crosswalk at the intersection. As Moist entered the eastbound lanes, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe struck him. He was struck again by a white passenger vehicle, according to the news release.

The teen driver of the Tahoe stopped about a mile away and returned to the scene. They did not show signs of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Detectives are trying to identify the second vehicle and driver involved after they did not return to the scene, police said.

No charges or arrests have been made during the ongoing investigation, the news release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

