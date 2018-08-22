Police are investigating a homicide at a small neighborhood park on Tucson’s south side.
A resident near the La Mariposa Park, 301 E. Aviation Drive, near East Ajo Way and South 6th Avenue, found a man lying on the ground about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and called 911, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man, Derrick J. Lee, 30, was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dugan said Lee was known to have gang affiliations but that police don’t know if the homicide was gang-related.
Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.