A man died shortly after being hit by a vehicle near East Golf Links and South Wilmot roads Wednesday night, police say.
Justin Boyd, 34, was running across Golf Links about 300 feet from the intersection when hit by a Chrysler Sebring in the eastbound curb lane, a Tucson police news release said.
Boyd was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk when the collision occurred at about 9 p.m., the release said.
He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives.
Detectives determined that the driver's speed does not appear to be a factor and they were not impaired during the collision.
Eastbound Golf Links Road was shut down for about three hours.