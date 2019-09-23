A man was killed when ejected during a car crash that left two halves of the vehicle near a midtown intersection Sunday, police say.
At about 4:40 a.m., officers found Davis Ochoa-Borquez, 29, dead near a half of the 2000 Nissan Sentra at South Swan and East Golf Links roads, a Tucson police news release said.
Officers found the front half of the car went through the chain link fence near the U.S. Border Patrol Station.
Detectives determined Ochoa-Borquez was one of three people in the Nissan Sentra speeding southbound on Swan when the crash into a utility pole occurred, shearing the vehicle in half, the news release said.
Officers detained one of the passengers fleeing the scene. The driver has not been found as of Monday afternoon.
Police say speed was a factor in the fatal crash. However, no charges or citations have been issued.
Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.