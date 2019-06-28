lights and sirens
Tucson police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed while crossing Oracle Road on Thursday afternoon.

Jerry Penalver, 45, was fatally struck shortly before 4 p.m. when he was walking eastbound in a crosswalk across North Oracle Road, near west Fort Lowell Road, according to a Tucson police news release.

The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet truck made a right turn onto northbound Oracle from westbound Fort Lowell and struck Penalver as he was crossing, police said. 

The driver cooperated with the investigation, police said. Speeding does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

