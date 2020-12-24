 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police ID man shot and killed following argument with friend
alert top story

Tucson police ID man shot and killed following argument with friend

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a home early Wednesday.

Just after midnight, officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Blacklidge Drive, near West Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue, for a shooting.

Inside the home officers found Jeffrey Ray Hunter, 55, with gunshot trauma. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died several hours after arrival.

Detectives learned that Hunter was visiting a friend at the home when a argument occurred. Shortly after the argument, gunfire was heard.

Detectives believe other guests left prior to the police arriving.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 310: Arizona went Fisch-in for the Wildcats' next football coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News