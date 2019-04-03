Tucson police detectives have identified the man struck and killed by a truck early Tuesday in midtown, police say.
Dyllan Bozora, 27, was walking along Speedway Boulevard in the area of North Rosemont Boulevard and North Santa Rosa at about 3:40 a.m., a Tucson Police Department news release said.
Detectives determined Bozora, who was in the westbound bike lane, stepped in front of a 1975 Chevrolet C10 pickup as it approached him in the curb lane of Speedway.
He was struck by the front passenger corner of the truck, the news release said.
Bozora was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to cooperate with police. Neither speed nor impairments appear to be factors in the collision, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
