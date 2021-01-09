Tucson police ID man struck and killed while crossing south-side street

A 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a car early Thursday on Tucson’s south side, police said Friday evening.

At about 4:30 a.m., Tucson police officers responding to a serious-injury collision found Matthew Edward Sherman lying on the road along the 400 block of East 22nd Street, near South Park Avenue.

He was declared dead at the scene, a Tucson police news release said.

Detectives determined Sherman was crossing 22nd Street from south to north and not in a crosswalk when struck by an eastbound 2007 Ford Fusion in the median lane.

The driver remained at the scene and was cited for a corrective lens restriction violation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing to determine any further citations or charges in the incident.

