Police detectives have identified the man whose remains were found on a ranch on Tucson's south side last week, officials said Wednesday morning.
Romulo Bacarse, 29, was identified by an acquaintance through social media after Tucson police released information to the public about his tattoos in hopes of identifying his remains.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of South Old Nogales Highway when an employee reported the remains found on an undeveloped area of the ranch.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.