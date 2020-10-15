 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police ID motorcyclist killed in crash
top story

Tucson police ID motorcyclist killed in crash

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed when Tucson police say he smashed into a vehicle making a left turn on West Wetmore Road.Witnesses told police that Tyson Herbert Waltke was speeding and weaving in and out of eastbound traffic on a 1985 Honda motorcycle about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he slammed into the passenger side of a 2016 Toyota RAV4 as the driver was turning left from westbound Wetmore near North Stone Avenue, according to a news release Thursday from the Tucson police department.

Waltke was wearing a helmet, but he died at the crash scene, police said.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with police.

Neither the motorcyclist nor the Toyota driver had a valid driver's license, police said. The crash is still being investigated.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 291: Arizona's Sam Thomas on season expectations, her 'grandma role' and life off the court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News