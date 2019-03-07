Tucson Police Department crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday's crash on Tucson's east side. 

According to Tucson police, the motorcyclist was identified as 35-year-old  Noah J. Duke. 

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Tucson police were dispatched to the intersection of North Wilmot Road and North El Dorado Place, near Speedway, for a motorcycle crash. 

Tucson Fire also responded to the call and took Duke to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

According to interviews by officers and detectives, Duke was riding a white 2008 Suzuki motorcycle north on Wilmot from Speedway. Witnesses said he was driving at a high rate of speed, the release shows.

A gold 1998 Mercedes Benz was driving south on Wilmot and was making a left turn to go east on El Dorado Place. Duke collided with the front passenger side of the Mercedes, police say.

Duke was wearing a helmet. 

The driver of the Mercedes stopped her vehicle east of the intersection and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Officials say impairment was not a factor in the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been made.

