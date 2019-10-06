A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a Jeep on Tucson's east side Saturday afternoon.
Benjamin Secor, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at East 22nd Street and South Houghton Road just before 2 p.m., Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman said on Saturday.
Secor was facing northbound on Houghton Road waiting to make a left turn onto 22nd Street, the department said Sunday. When the light turned green, Secor made his turn directly in front of a southbound Jeep Wrangler, according to interviews conducted by traffic detectives.
The Jeep collided with the motorcycle and both vehicles ended up on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, Dugan said. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision, the department said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued in connection with the incident.