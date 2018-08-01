Officials identified a woman who died a day after being thrown from a motorcycle during a crash on Tucson's north side July 29.
Renee Doty, 37, was driving with a passenger northbound on Stone Avenue, near East Limberlost Drive, when the motorcycle struck the back of a Mercedes.
Doty and the passenger, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown from the motorcycle detectives determined.
Officers arrived shorty after 7:40 p.m. and took Doty to a hospital where she died on July 30.
Detectives learned the driver of the Mercedes had experienced car problems and stalled in the curb lane of Stone Avenue before the collision occurred.
Doty's passenger fled prior to police arriving and remains missing, a police news release said.
The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.
No citations or arrests have been issued as of Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.