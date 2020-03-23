Tucson police ID pedestrian fatally struck by car on Friday

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Friday, officials say.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. She has been identified as 48-year-old Natalie Obregon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to a pedestrian crash in the area of East Prince Road and North Campbell Avenue, police said in a news release.

Detectives determined that the driver of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline was eastbound on Prince, approaching Campbell. The light was red for eastbound and westbound traffic, police said.

The driver stopped at the intersection and began to turn right onto southbound Campbell. Obregon was standing on the southwest corner and stepped eastbound into the crosswalk.

She was attempting to cross against the red light and was struck by the Honda, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash. No arrests or citations have been issued.

