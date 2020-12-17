Tucson police ID pedestrian fatally struck; release photo of suspect's vehicle

Police have released a description of the vehicle that struck two pedestrians, one fatally, on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Ajo Way on Dec. 11.
The name of the woman who was killed was also released by police. She was identified as Heidi Mabel Hammonds, 62.
The vehicle involved is a pearl white 2011 Lincoln MKX, which is missing the passenger's side mirror, Tucson police said Thursday, Dec. 17, in a news release.
Officers were sent to Ajo Way just west of South Valley Road at about 9 p.m. Friday for two women who had been struck by a vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Detectives determined the two pedestrians were on the sidewalk on the south side of Ajo Way when the vehicle, which was eastbound, drove up onto the sidewalk, striking both women. The driver of the vehicle then drove away eastbound on Ajo Way. Police released photos of the actual vehicle involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver can call 911 or 88-CRIME.
