Tucson police have identified the suspect in connection with Sunday's fatal hit and run collision, but have not been able to locate him.
Sean Michael Yacks, 30, has been identified as the driver of the black 2018 Nissan Sentra who is believed to have ran a red light and crashed into a car, killing two people. Yacks then fled the scene on foot, officials say.
Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Yacks for manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a collision involving a death, the Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Early Sunday morning, a gold 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2018 Nissan Sentra crashed on East Speedway Boulevard at North Wilmot Road.
The Accord's driver, 24-year-old Meghan Clevenger, died at the scene. Her passenger, 20-year-old Angel Vega, was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Detectives determined that Clevenger and Vega were driving west on Speedway and crossed through the intersection on a green light. Yacks, the suspected driver of the Nissan Sentra, ran the red light going north on Wilmot, crashing into Clevenger and Vega's vehicle. Yacks then fled the scene, police say.
Police say Yacks was driving at a high rate of speed.
Yacks is described as 5'10" and 170 pounds with a brownish-blonde buzz cut and blue eyes, police say. He has several tattoos, including "AZ" on the back of his neck, a mural on his right leg, and "9-29-11" on his left wrist.
Yacks has previously been sentenced to five years in state prison for aggravated assault in Pima County. He is known to carry weapons and police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Yacks is advised to not approach and call 911. Anyone with additional information about the incident should call 88-CRIME.