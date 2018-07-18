Tucson police have identified a suspect in connection with Sunday’s fatal hit- and-run collision, but have not been able to locate him.
Sean Michael Yacks, 30, a convicted felon previously sentenced to prison for aggravated assault, has been identified as the driver of the black 2018 Nissan Sentra who is believed to have run a red light and crashed into a car, killing two people. Yacks then ran from the scene, police said.
Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Yacks on suspicion of manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a collision involving a death, the Tucson Police Department said.
Early Sunday, a gold 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2018 Nissan Sentra crashed on East Speedway at North Wilmot Road.
The Accord’s driver, 24-year-old Meghan Clevenger, died at the scene. Her passenger, 20-year-old Angel Vega, was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Detectives determined that Clevenger was driving west on Speedway and crossed through the intersection on a green light. The Nissan Sentra, driven by Yacks, according to police, ran the red light going north on Wilmot, crashing into Clevenger and Vega’s vehicle.
Police said Yacks was driving at a high rate of speed.
Yacks is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with a brownish-blonde buzz cut and blue eyes, police said. He has several tattoos, including “AZ” on the back of his neck, a mural on his right leg, and “9-29-11” on his left wrist.
Yacks was previously sentenced to five years in state prison for aggravated assault in Pima County.
He is known to carry weapons and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Yacks is advised to not approach him and to call 911.