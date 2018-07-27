Tucson police identified a teen boy seen crouching in a road before he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tucson's east side Thursday night.
The incident occurred on North Avenue Ricardo Small, near East Speedway and Camino Seco, just before 9 p.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
According to Dugan, 16-year-old Juwan Dennis was standing in the road when a vehicle narrowly missed hitting him. The driver pulled over and began yelling at Dennis to get out of the road.
Dennis was then seen crouching down in the road when a second vehicle hit him, a news release said.
Police responded and tried to provide aid, but Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Dugan said the driver displayed no signs of impairment.
East Speedway Boulevard from North Bedford Drive to North Igo Way was shut down in all directions due to the incident and reopened after 2 a.m. Friday.
Detectives have not determined why Dennis was in the road. The investigation is ongoing.
