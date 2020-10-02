Tucson police ID vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run of boy

Tucson police detectives have identified the hit-and-run vehicle they say struck two boys Wednesday, killing one and injuring the other.

Police are looking for a 2007 BMW X3 that is champagne in color. The SUV has a license plate of Arizona BJH5464, police said Friday.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a serious-injury crash in front of 8111 East Broadway just east of North Pantano Road, Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers and Tucson Fire personnel found a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old injured. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said.

The two boys and their mother were crossing Broadway from north to south in the HAWK crosswalk when the light-colored BMW SUV traveling west struck the children, witnesses told police. The brothers were walking across the street in front of their mother when they were hit. Police said he HAWK crossing's lights were flashing as they crossed.

The driver of the SUV slowed down but then fled, Dugan said.