Tucson police identified a woman who died from injuries in a serious single-vehicle car crash Tuesday evening.
Celina Camou, 31, lost control of her car and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into a street light around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Valencia Road, near Plumer Avenue.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers found Camou unresponsive inside the car and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.
Camou also had her two children in the vehicle, according to Tucson Police Spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. Both of her children were also taken to a hospital.
Detectives say it appears one child, a 4-month-old infant, was ejected from the back seat onto the front passenger seat due to not being buckled into the car seat correctly.
The child remains in stable condition.
The second child, who is 2 years old, was secured in the back seat and was treated for minor injuries.
The crash shut down a stretch of Valencia Road from Plumer Avenue and Tucson Boulevard. The area has since reopened.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash, Dugan said, but it doesn't appear speed was a factor.
A GoFundMe memorial page has been set up to help the family.
No further information has been released.