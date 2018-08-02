A woman who died a day after being thrown from a motorcycle during in a crash on Tucson's north side July 29, has been identified.
Renee Doty, 37, was riding on the back of a motorcycle northbound on North Stone Avenue, near East Limberlost Drive, about 7: 40 p.m. when the motorcycle struck the back of a stalled Mercedes, Tucson police said in a news release.
Neither Doty nor the driver of the motorcycle were wearing helmets, police say.
The motorcycle driver ran off before police arrived.
Doty was taken to a hospital where she died on July 30.
The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.