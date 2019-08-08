lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A woman has died after sustaining injuries in a two-car crash on Wednesday, officials say. 

Several 911 calls were received just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, indicating that one of the drivers involved in the crash was unresponsive, according to a Tucson police news release. The crash happened on West Silverlake Road near Interstate 10.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel attempted to treat the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 69-year-old Margaret M. Ramirez.

Detectives learned that Ramirez was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Silverlake and did not stop for the red light at the intersection, police said. A 2019 Kia was driving northbound through the intersection on a green light. 

The Impala drove in front of the Kia and the two cars crashed, police said.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

