Tucson police: Woman struck and killed crossing Speedway

A woman was struck and killed by a car as she crossed East Speedway Monday night, Tucson police say. Speedway between North Country Club Road and North Palo Verde Boulevard was closed for hours.

A pedestrian struck and killed in midtown Tucson Monday night has been identified as a 68-year-old woman, Tucson Police Department says.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Margot Kellum was walking in a crosswalk on Speedway Boulevard near Richey Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle.

Kellum died shortly after arriving at a hospital, a police news release said.

Detectives determined the incident occurred as rain began to fall in the area. Kellum was southbound in the crosswalk when the Jeep Wrangler heading east on Speedway Boulevard struck her.

The driver remained at the scene and told police they didn't see Kellum in time to avoid the collision.

It does not appear speed was a factor, the news release said. Impairments have not been determined.

No charges or citations have been issued in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1