Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash in midtown Tucson as 60-year-old Mark Elliott.
Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Alvernon Way near East Grant Road after reports of a collision, according to the Tucson Police Department.
According to witnesses, Elliott was traveling westbound on Grant, then made a right turn onto Alvernon. As he traveled north, he moved into the median lane.
At the same time, a southbound passenger car was making a left turn across Alvernon at a break in the median. The motorcycle and passenger car collided head-on, causing Elliott to be thrown from his motorcycle. Police say Elliott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Witnesses at the scene were performing CPR when Tucson Fire Department units arrived, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman with the Tucson Police Department. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the passenger car remained at the scene and it was determined he was not impaired. Speed does not seem to be a factor in the collision. No arrests have been made or citations issued.