Tucson police investigate fatal car crash
One person has died after a serious-injury collision near South Sixth Avenue on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Rafael Celaya, 70, died at the scene, police said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and East Michigan Drive after reports of a crash, police said. Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to Celaya, who was driving a white 2005 Volvo S60.

According to interviews, Celaya was traveling westbound on Michigan Drive when he failed to stop for a stop sign at Sixth Avenue, police said. Celaya continued west across the northbound lanes of Sixth Avenue and was hit by a blue 2014 Ford F-150 pickup.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

